Spread awareness on Central schemes, Shah tells BJP activists

Vijayawada: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged the BJP State leaders to take the Central schemes to the people and explain the assistance given for the development of the State.

He spoke to the State BJP leaders at a party meeting at a hotel here on Sunday. BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari, MPs, MLAs and other leaders attended the meeting.

Amit Shah discussed the party activities, membership enrollment, Central assistance to the State and the implementation of Union government schemes in the State.

He suggested to the party leaders to set aside the differences and work together to strengthen the party from the grass-root level.

He asked the BJP leaders to go ahead as per the aspirations of the people and take the Central schemes into the people. He also enquired about the stampede in Tirupati.

Referring to the recently-held Haindava Sankharavam at Gannavaram, he congratulated the party leaders for the successful conduct of the event.

Union Minister Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, Anakapalli MP C M Ramesh, MLAs and other leaders were present. The Union Home Minister concluded his two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and left for New Delhi from the Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram in the afternoon.