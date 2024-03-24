  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Sri City holds awareness session on local healthcare options

Sri City holds awareness session on local healthcare options
x

Dr Sai Priya from Tulsi Ayurveda Hospital elaborating on the services being offered on Saturday

Highlights

Residents at Sri City community learned about the variety of medical services available for them at an awareness session held here on Saturday.

Sri City : Residents at Sri City community learned about the variety of medical services available for them at an awareness session held here on Saturday. Doctors from leading hospitals in Sri City presented their facilities and specialties.

Dr Metilda from Care Dental highlighted the comprehensive dental treatments provided at their clinic over the past seven years, including dental X-rays. Dr Sulochana from Ramachandra Hospital emphasised their round-the-clock medical services, ambulance availability and specialised clinics operating twice a week.

Other medical professionals, such as Dr Dheeraj Reddy from Medicover, Dr Mehkleen Kaur Gill from Shankar Nethralaya, and Dr Sai Priya from Tulsi Ayurveda, also elaborated on the unique services offered by their hospitals.

Satish Kumar, President (Operations), Sri City, emphasised the organisation's dedication to improving healthcare in the region. He encouraged residents and industry employees to utilise the available services, which will strengthen the hospitals and lead to better quality care. The session aimed to raise awareness and gather feedback from the community.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X