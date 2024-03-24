Sri City holds awareness session on local healthcare options

Sri City : Residents at Sri City community learned about the variety of medical services available for them at an awareness session held here on Saturday. Doctors from leading hospitals in Sri City presented their facilities and specialties.

Dr Metilda from Care Dental highlighted the comprehensive dental treatments provided at their clinic over the past seven years, including dental X-rays. Dr Sulochana from Ramachandra Hospital emphasised their round-the-clock medical services, ambulance availability and specialised clinics operating twice a week.

Other medical professionals, such as Dr Dheeraj Reddy from Medicover, Dr Mehkleen Kaur Gill from Shankar Nethralaya, and Dr Sai Priya from Tulsi Ayurveda, also elaborated on the unique services offered by their hospitals.

Satish Kumar, President (Operations), Sri City, emphasised the organisation's dedication to improving healthcare in the region. He encouraged residents and industry employees to utilise the available services, which will strengthen the hospitals and lead to better quality care. The session aimed to raise awareness and gather feedback from the community.