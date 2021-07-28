Stage set for stormy Vijayawada Municipal Corporation council meeting today

Vijayawda: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation council meeting slated on Wednesday expected to be stormy as the Opposition members are up in arms against the proposed GO 198 which aims at levying the property tax basing on the capital values of the property.



Significantly, the recent council meeting heated protest from the TDP and other Opposition parties on the imposition of user charges on garbage collection in the VMC limits.

On the other hand, the ruling YSRCP has firmly decided to go ahead on implementation GO 198. So far, the property tax is collected basing on the rental values. With the nod given by the VMC council on July 28, the property tax in the city will be collected basing on the property value. The land values are very high in Vijayawada.

According to Opposition leaders, people are already suffering hardships due to the impact of Covid, falling income and skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and fuel prices etc. In this backdrop, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has decided to levy the property tax basing on the property value, imposing extra burden on people. The Opposition parties in the State the TDP, Left, BJP and Janasena are opposing the GO 198 and staging protests across the State demanding the government to withdraw the GO 198.

The YSRCP has absolute majority in the council and can easily pass the resolution. But, residents, civil society organisations, opposition parties are opposing the decision. Senior CPM leader Ch Baburao has demanded that the YSRCP should withdraw GO 198. He demanded that the YSRCP corporators should reject the GO in the council meeting. He felt the YSRCP corporators will do a great harm to the people by passing the resolution. Baburao recalled that the YSRCP had announced that the government would burden the people with taxes if it voted to power and now ignored the assurances. He said the burden of property tax may reach to Rs.500 crore in four or five years.

He alleged the government is burdening the people with user charges and excess water and drainage charges. He expressed apprehensions that the denizens of Vijayawada will have to pay heavy price with implementation of GO 198.

Vijayawada Tax Payers Association secretary M V Anjaneyulu strongly condemned the decision of the VMC to implement GO 198 and collect the property tax basing on the property value instead of the rental value. Anjaneyulu said the land values are very high in the city and registration charges too increase periodically. Telugu Desam Party floor leader in VMC Nelibandla Balaswamy said that his party would oppose the GO 198 and protest in the special council meeting to be held on Wednesday. He said the property owners and tenants have to face severe burden with levying property tax basing on the property value.