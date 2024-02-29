Stop destruction of Andra Pradesh

Tadepalligudem : Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was at his best during the first joint meeting of TDP and Jana Sena on Wednesday. Addressing the huge gathering, Pawan said there was a purpose behind the two flags, TDP and JSP coming together. It is to bash up YSRCP “rowdies” who will try to indulge in booth capturing and save democracy. Pawan said if voted to power TDP-JSP would usher in a golden future for next 25 years. The alliance would not give you Rs 5,000, but will make you capable of earning lakhs of rupees. “We will provide you with avenues to earn money,” he said. Pawan said in 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted that if Jagan comes to power the state would become a scam AP and that is what had happened due to one mistake by all of you.

A legendary politician like Chandrababu Naidu was put in jail for no reason for 53 days. Farmers, women, youth, SCs, STs and minorities were cheated, institutions were destroyed, Capital was buried and democracy murdered. “Pained by all this,” he said, “I proposed the TDP-JSP alliance.”

“Jagan always cries that he is alone. Why not, he pushed his sister and mother out of his house, he killed his own uncle. So he has to be alone. He only speaks about divorces and marriages but I know about every illegal activity of Jagan but his culture prevents him from indulging in personal attacks. But one thing is certain, I will make you taste what a common man’s strategy can do to people like you,” he said.

“Pawan is AP’s future, 108 Ambulance for those in trouble, Rakhi for women, dreams of youth and in one word Tsunami for YSRCP. I have been in politics for the last decade with the inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, Alluri Sitarama Raju. All of them started as one man army but shook the British government,” he said.

He said YSRCP questioned him about only 24 seats. “They should know that I am like Vamana who sought three steps of land and occupied land sky and crushed King Bali into Patalam. He should know the powerful Gayatri Mantra has 24 words. The CM will not understand this but soon will see the power of 24,” he said.