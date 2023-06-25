Strive to make Jagananna Suraksha programme a grand success: Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central MLA and State Planning Board vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu has urged the ward sachivalayam staff and the convenors to make the Jagananna Suraksha programme a grand success.

He addressed the ward secretariat staff and convenors at the Shadi Khana in Ajith Singh Nagar on Saturday. The district administration has arranged a training programme for the ward secretariat staff on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishnu said the State government launched the Jagananna Suraksha programme to resolve the pending problems and grievances of the people and help them get the benefits of the government schemes.

He said the ward secretariat staff visit the houses in their respective areas and explain the government schemes to the people. He said the staff will collect the list of beneficiaries and help them get the welfare schemes.

Vishnu said the government has launched the Jagananna Suraksha programme to see that no real beneficiaries are left out in the implementation of welfare schemes.

Deputy Mayor A Sailaja lauded the services being rendered by the ward secretariat staff. She called upon the ward secretariat staff to take the Jagananna Suraksha programme into the people and help them to get their grievances resolved. Special officer Dr KB Latha, ward secretariat staff, conveners and others attended the training programme.