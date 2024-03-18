Students advised to be goal-oriented

Vijayawada: Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education Prof Hemachandra Reddy took part in a meeting organised in connection with the 62nd annual day celebrations of the Maris Stella College here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemachandra Reddy advised the students to set goals and achieve them. The college is not only giving education but giving values also. He recalled that the APSCHE is also providing skill-based education to youth in various reforms.

CEO of Efftronics Dasari Ramakrishna advised the students to be competitive and get good opportunities in the industrial sector. Alumni and founder of Vedic Vanas Veni Madhavi appreciated the achievements of students. Guests and guests of honour presented mementos and medals to merit students.

Correspondent Sr Leena Quadras, HoD of History Dr Beaulah, vice-principal Usha Kumari, staff and students were present.