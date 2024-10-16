Students enthral audience with innovative talent

Vijayawada: The Department of Visual Communication and Electronic Media at Andhra Loyola College organised “GRAN KINOS 3.0--Where Creativity Meets Celebrations” as part of their department festival.

Fr Kiran, II UG Vice-principal, and Dr L Subha, Dean of Students and Fr G Rayappa head of Department of Visual Communication and Electronic Media were present.

The fest featured a variety of events tailored to showcase the students’ skills and talents including Cine Buzz, a platform for budding filmmakers and cinephiles to exhibit their cinematic prowess.

Quiz competition was conducted on movie themes. On the Toes, a dance competition that brought together the college’s most agile and graceful dancers was another attraction. Participants showcased their talent in various dance forms, from classical to contemporary, mesmerizing the audience with their performances.

Gran Kinos star, a prestigious title awarded to the most charismatic and talented individuals who excelled in various aspects, including personality, talent, and stage presence. Contestants participated in rounds of talent showcases, Q&A sessions, and personality assessments, vying for the coveted title.

Over 150 students participated in the programmes showcasing their creativity and skill in their respective fields.