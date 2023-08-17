Study Abroad education fair tomorrow

Vijayawada: ‘Azent Overseas Education’ is going to organise a Mega Study Abroad Fair here on August 18 to inform the education opportunities and scholarship details abroad to the students.

In a press meet held at the Azent Overseas Education Fair Centre office at MG Road here on Wednesday, its manager Y Prasant said that they will conduct an awareness programme over the education facilities and opportunities abroad, mainly in America and Canada free of cost. He said that professors of prominent universities belonging to the USA and Canada will come and explain the education system, scholarships, and employment details.

Miami, Webster, Pacific, Drexel, Illinois, Dayton, Findlay, and other universities’ representatives will explain the opportunities to the students during the fair, he added. The fair will be held between 11 am and 3.30 pm. For more details 8097559444 and 08666912525 numbers can be contacted, he informed.