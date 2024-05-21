Broadband subscribers rise by 1415% in 10 yrs: TRAI Chairman

Tirupati: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) conducted a seminar on the ‘5G Use cases in Healthcare sector’ at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati on Monday.

The objective was to create awareness and safeguard consumer interests.

TRAI chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti delivered the inaugural address and underlined the importance of 5G in education and healthcare sectors and digital innovation for sustainable development. He mentioned the growth of telecom network subscribers to 1199.28 million, growth of broadband subscribers during 2014 to 2024 by 1415 per cent to stand at 924.07 million, average data consumption of 21.23 GB per subscriber per month.

The importance of 5G use cases in virtual reality, smart ambulance and robotic surgeries was also mentioned.

TRAI secretary V Raghunandan explained the objective of arranging this seminar for bringing together medical fraternity and start-ups working in the medical field. Special DGT J V Raja Reddy addressed the seminar and mentioned about establishment of labs in India for development of 5G use cases.

SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor Prof R V Kumar addressed the seminar and explained the importance of telecom technology used in three areas – clinical medicine, medical education and research.

TTD JEO M Gauthami explained about the reach of technology to small vendors especially utilisation of different apps in financial transactions and also requested for more such seminars in four medical institutions available in Tirupati.

Advisor at TRAI Regional office Praveen Kumar, Prof Kiran Kumar Kuchi of IIT Hyderabad, Raghav Arora from Meta, KV Suresh Babu of TRAI, Hyderabad were among those who spoke on the occasion.