Nearly 96% qualify in TS ECET 2024

Hyderabad: A total of 22,365 candidates, comprising 95.86 per cent, have qualified for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2024 for BE/B Tech courses for lateral entry.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman R Limbadri released the results on Monday. He said that the highest number of students attending the exam were from the fields of computer science and engineering, civil engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical and electronics engineering streams.

The largest number of qualifiers were in electronics and communication engineering, with 5,892 students (98.17 per cent), followed by electrical and electronics engineering, with 4,889 students (90.42 per cent), and computer science and engineering, with 4,057 students (98.21 per cent).

The test was conducted on May 6 across 92 test centres in Telangana and seven centres in Andhra Pradesh. Osmania University and the University College of Engineering were entrusted with the exam schedule on behalf of the TSCHE.

A preliminary key was released on May 9, allowing candidates to raise objections. Following this, a second committee meeting held on May 20 resolved to release the results.

As per the results, the toppers across the various streams are: Yadagiri Mondaiah, Peddapalli (BSc Mathematics); Banka Manohar, Visakhapatnam (Chemical Engineering); Gedollu Sudhakar Reddy, Medchal (Civil Engineering); Panchadara Sai Asrit, Medchal (Computer Science and Engineering); Aluvala Ganesh, Jagtial (Electrical and Electronics Engineering); Medisetty Navyasri, Karimnagar (Electronics and Communication Engineering); Reddimalla Yamuna, Khammam (Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering); Killi Sriram, Visakhapatnam (Mechanical Engineering); Alavelli Khyateeswar, Visakhapatnam (Metallurgical Engineering); Routhu Sai Krishna, Kumurambheem (Mining Engineering); M Sathwika, Mahbubnagar (Pharmacy).