Takshasila signs MoU with Maris Stella College

Takshasila IAS Academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maris Stella College, one of the leading educational institutions for women in Andhra Pradesh, to launch an Integrated IAS Programme exclusively for girls in Vijayawada.





Maris Stella College Principal Dr Jacintha Quadras and Takshasila IAS Academy Managing Director BSN Durga Prasad have exchanged copies of the MoU at a programme held at the Stella College campus in Vijayawada on Saturday.





Speaking on the occasion, Takshasila IAS Academy MD BSN Durga Prasad said that the programme was aimed to provide a comprehensive and structured approach to Civil Services examination preparation, with a focus on building a strong foundation of knowledge, skills and values.





"We believe that girls have immense potential and talent and we are committed to helping them achieve their goals. The Integrated IAS programme will provide students with a strong foundation in academic knowledge and practical skills, preparing them for the challenges of the Civil Services Examination," he added.



