TDP bags Kondapalli municipal chairman post

Vijayawada: After two days of high drama, Kondapalli Municipal chairman election process was completed on Wednesday. The election officials conducted the elections amidst tight security but the results will be announced later as per the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Telugu Desam Party has majority in the council and they have proposed the name of Chennuboina Chittibabu as the chairman of the municipality. The TDP has 16 votes, including the vote of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani, who is the ex officio member of the Kondapalli municipal council. The YSRCP has 15 votes including the vote of Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad.

The elections were postponed twice on Monday and Tuesday due to uproar caused by the YSRCP councilors, who opposed the vote of MP Kesineni Nani stating that he had vote in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and he could not cast his vote in Kondapalli Municipality. But, the High Court gave clearance for the casting of vote by MP Kesineni Nani in Kondapalli municipal chairman election.

The TDP had proposed the names of two councilors Ch Srinivasa Rao and K Srilakshmi for the posts of vice chairman and vice chairperson.

Majority members in the council voted for Chennuboina Chittibabu, who will become the first chairman of the Kondapalli Municipality. The election results will be declared later as per the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High court.

After the election process was completed, MP Kesineni said the councilors were loyal to the Telugu Desam Party and voted for the TDP candidate. He alleged that the YSRCP created many hurdles in the elections. "The election process was completed smoothly due to orders given by the Andhra Pradesh High Court."

The TDP councilors were jubilant after the voting and exchanged greetings.

The TDP and the YSRCP got 14 wards each in the municipal elections and one independent candidate Srilakshmi was elected in the 29 member municipality. Srilakshmi who was the rebel TDP candidate joined the TDP in the presence of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. TDP's victory in Kondapalli Municipality is a morale booster to the party in Krishna district.