TDP blames policies of YSRCP government for weavers' suicides

Vijayawada: The national general secretary of TDP and its state president, Nara Lokesh and K Atchannaidu on Tuesday blamed the 'anti-people' policies of the YSRCP government responsible for the suicide of a weaver family in Pedana in Krishna district.

In separate statements on Tuesday, they said growing debts and absence of support from the government were the main reasons for this tragedy. They said the 25-year old youth along with his parents took the extreme step following their inability to repay debts.

Atchannaidu said the international marketing facility created through APCO for weavers by the TDP government has been cancelled under the YSRCP rule. Year-long work was ensured for weavers by purchasing their products to make uniforms for schoolchildren through weavers' societies.

Lokesh said suicides of weavers were rising in the state due to lack of support from the government. All incentives, subsidies and loans were stopped. No assistance was provided even during the difficult times like the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the ruling YSRCP leaders were boasting of massive welfare programmes but the ongoing weavers' suicides revealed the opposite. He said the handloom sector in AP collapsed completely on account of chaotic decisions taken by Jagan Mohan Reddy. Absence of timely support and lack of welfare had pushed weavers into irretrievable debts.