TDP candidates Nara Lokesh, Galla Madhavi receive B-forms

Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, party candidate for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency Nara Lokesh, Guntur East Assembly candidate Md Naseer Ahmed, Guntur West Assembly candidate Galla Madhavi, candidate for Ponnuru Assembly constituency Dhulipala Nadrendra Kumar, Tadikonda Assembly constituency Tenali Sravan Kumar, Prathipadu Assembly constituency B Ramanjaneyulu received B-Forms from the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at a programme held at the TDP state office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. The latter gave suggestions to the candidates regarding their election campaign.