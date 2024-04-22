Live
- Tirumala: Vasanthotsavam commences
- All efforts on to boost voting percentage: Collector Pravin
- People have lost confidence in Chandrababu: Kakani
- Amit Shah to campaign in TS on April 25
- Malkajgiri devpt is possible only with BJP: Eatala
- NaMo is ‘social media’ PM, while RaGa is real leader: Jagga Reddy
- ‘Viksit Bharat’ only through ‘Modi Guarantee’: Kishan
- Shed hypocrisy on Hindutva
- 2,048 polling centres arranged
- CM Revanth to tour three constituencies today
TDP candidates Nara Lokesh, Galla Madhavi receive B-forms
Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, party candidate for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency Nara Lokesh,...
Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, party candidate for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency Nara Lokesh, Guntur East Assembly candidate Md Naseer Ahmed, Guntur West Assembly candidate Galla Madhavi, candidate for Ponnuru Assembly constituency Dhulipala Nadrendra Kumar, Tadikonda Assembly constituency Tenali Sravan Kumar, Prathipadu Assembly constituency B Ramanjaneyulu received B-Forms from the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at a programme held at the TDP state office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. The latter gave suggestions to the candidates regarding their election campaign.
