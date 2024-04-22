  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

TDP candidates Nara Lokesh, Galla Madhavi receive B-forms

TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, candidates for Assembly segments Galla Madhavi, Md Nazeer Ahmed, Nara Lokesh, B Ramanjaneyulu, D Narendra Kumar, Tenali Sravan Kumar receiving B Forms from TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in Mangalagiri on Sunday
x

TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, candidates for Assembly segments Galla Madhavi, Md Nazeer Ahmed, Nara Lokesh, B Ramanjaneyulu, D Narendra Kumar, Tenali Sravan Kumar receiving B Forms from TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in Mangalagiri on Sunday

Highlights

Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, party candidate for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency Nara Lokesh,...

Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, party candidate for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency Nara Lokesh, Guntur East Assembly candidate Md Naseer Ahmed, Guntur West Assembly candidate Galla Madhavi, candidate for Ponnuru Assembly constituency Dhulipala Nadrendra Kumar, Tadikonda Assembly constituency Tenali Sravan Kumar, Prathipadu Assembly constituency B Ramanjaneyulu received B-Forms from the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at a programme held at the TDP state office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. The latter gave suggestions to the candidates regarding their election campaign.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X