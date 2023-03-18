TDP candidates win with big margins

The MLC election results in Andhra Pradesh has caused concern in the ruling party. What the ministers and YSRCP leaders are wondering is that how the Opposition TDP candidates could win the Graduates and Teachers' constituencies elections from Rayalaseema to Ichchapuram? Is it an indication of growing anti-incumbency? Is it an indication of rejection of three capital formula? Are the schemes not reaching the target people despite claims by the officials and ruling party leaders?





This was the discussion that was witnessed among the party leaders, including YSRCP MLAs and ministers. Another major concern for them is how would the Chief Minister react to the results? A few days ago, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made it clear that winning all the MLC seats was a must if the TDP had to be politically decimated for the next 10 years from the state.





On the other hand, the results have boosted the morale of the TDP. The results are the most powerful samples to indicate the mood of the voters, the ruling party leaders feel. In the East Rayalaseema area, 3.80 lakh voters had exercised their franchise and the TDP candidate won the polls. Similarly, in West Rayalaseema, 2.45 lakh voters had cast their votes and had clearly expressed their preference towards the yellow party.





What needs to be understood is that these polls are from the Graduates and Teachers' constituencies where those who are educated and are minimum graduates only can vote. In North Coastal Srikakulam, it was a tough fight for the YSRCP candidate. This undoubtedly indicates the mood of the urban voters. It may be noted here that in north Andhra Graduates constituency, TDP candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi is leading over YCP candidate S Sudhakar. While the sitting MLC and BJP leader PVN Madhav was way behind.





In Rayalaseema (East) Graduates constituency, the TDP candidate Kancharla Srikanth is far ahead of YCP candidate Shyam Prasad Reddy. However, in the Rayalaseema (West) Graduates constituency, TDP candidate Ramgopal Reddy was leading by meagre 730 votes after the completion of 7th round of counting. Taken aback by this development, the YSRCP leaders have now started reworking on their strategies for the remaining 7 MLC elections to be held under the MLAs' quota on March 23. It may be noted that the ruling YCP had made clean sweep in the MLC elections held under local bodies quota by winning 5 seats unanimously and 4 seats through election.