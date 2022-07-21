TDP criticises YS Jagan for neglecting Polavaram

Vijayawada: Former MLA and TDP senior leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said here on Wednesday that 70 per cent of the Polavaram project works were completed during the TDP regime but after the YSRCP came to power these works were completely brought to a halt.

Talking to media persons here, the TDP leader said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy does not bother to come out of his AC room from Tadepalle palace and the Cabinet ministers are staying in their houses while as the flood victims are spending their time under constant threat.

The Rs 500 crore which are claimed to have been paid to families displaced due to Polavaram project has gone into whose account, he asked. He said the government is not taking serious steps to complete Polavaram project adding that Chandrababu Naidu used to conduct review meetings every Monday on the project as CM. He said Rs 11,000 crore were spend on the project during TDP regime and alleged that government has wasted that money by ignoring the project.

During his padayatra, Jagan promised that the Polavaram project will be completed by 2020 after the YSRCP comes to power but after assuming power, he extended it to 2022, TDP leader said. He recalled that the Union minister for water resources while replying to a question to the TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravinda Kumar said in the Parliament that after the Jagan Mohan Reddy came to the power in 2019, Polavaram was completed neglected since then. The former MLA said that Union minister had alleged that Jagan does not have a proper planning and project may not be completed until 2024.