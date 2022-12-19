TDP demands impartial probe, transfer of police officials

Vijayawada: TDP senior leader and politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Sunday demanded that the state director general of police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy should immediately visit Macherla and order an impartial inquiry into the whole episode of violence. He also demanded that those involved in the violence be arrested forthwith and the additional DG (Intelligence), the SP and other police officers should be transferred. Ramaiah alleged the reaction of the police was biased after the violence broke out in Macherla and TDP office was attacked.

In a statement, the TDP leader questioned why the TDP leaders were not allowed to visit Macherla to meet the victims of the 'government-sponsored' violence there.

He expressed surprise that even after conducting cordon and search operation in Macherla, how the ruling YSRCP activists are allowed to carry lethal weapons, bottles filled with petrol and other weapons.

Observing that the violence in Macherla is certainly 'government-sponsored', the TDP politburo member said that the victims are of the opinion that the additional director general (Intelligence), Seetharamanjaneyulu, and Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy, were instigating the violence.

He alleged that the SP was trying to downplay the whole episode only to protect the YSRCP activists. He said when the local TDP office was set ablaze, two cars were burnt, and the houses of the local TDP activists too were damaged, the SP termed this as a minor incident. "All this indicates that the SP is well aware of the incidents much before they happened," Ramaiah remarked.

While cases under serious Sections like attempt to murder which are non-bailable were registered against the TDP activists, who are the victims, cases under bailable Sections were registered against the YSRCP workers. "This reflects the biased attitude of the SP," Ramaiah added. If the incidents are so minor why prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed, he asked. The TDP leaders are leaving Macherla unable to bear the harassment of the local police, he said, pointing out that no police official till now visited the places of incidents and the video footage has not been examined.

