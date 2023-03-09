TDP flays State govt for levelling baseless charges

Vijayawada: Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav on Wednesday said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was levelling baseless charges against the earlier TDP regime with regard to the skill development project and announced that his party will wage a legal battle to bring the facts to light.

Talking to mediapersons through Zoom, Keshav asked whether the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which is claiming that funds have been deposited into the accounts of the TDP leaders, can give the details to whose accounts the funds were deposited, when and from where.

Chief Minister Jagan who destroyed the skill development project aimed at paving a beautiful future to the youth was 'shamelessly' making baseless charges against the TDP, Keshav remarked.

It is almost four years since Jagan came to power and why all these years he was keeping silent and why the Chief Minister could not decide anything on this matter, Keshav asked. Naidu has transformed Hyderabad city into an IT hub and after the State bifurcation he also wanted to provide better job opportunities to the youth in AP and thus the TDP government entered into an agreement with the Siemens, he added.

Siemens is a German-based company and it has its offices in over 160 countries. After learning that it is training the youth in Gujarat and after studying its activities, Naidu signed the MoU with the company, Keshav explained.

Sending a strong warning to the ruling party leaders that they will have to pay a very heavy price if they make baseless charges and spread cooked-up stories against the TDP, Keshav felt that the YSRCP has brought onto the scene the skill development project issue only to divert the public attention from the ongoing investigation into the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, paternal uncle of Jagan.

The Chief Minister is now worried as YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy was summoned by the CBI in the case and thus he was levelling such charges against the TDP to divert the public and media attention, Keshav said.