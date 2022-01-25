TDP leader Buddha held for levelling allegations against DGP

Vijayawada: TDP leader and former MLC Buddha Venkanna was taken into custody by the police on Monday evening for questioning in connection with the charges he levelled against DGP D Gautam Sawang.

Around 50 police personnel went to the residence of ex-MLC Buddha Venkanna near Prakasam Barrage and took him into custody.

Buddha Venkanna while addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday leveled serious allegations against DGP Gautam Sawang. He questioned as to why DGP Sawang had not arrested Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani for conducting the Casino in Gudivada during the Sankranti festival. Kodali Nani had repeatedly denied allegations that he conducted casino at his convention hall. Buddha Venkanna said Rs 300 crore changed hands in Gudivada and asked how much DGP Sawang got his share in the episode.

The TDP leader has alleged that the DGP was working at the behest of the ruling YSRCP. He said the meaning of DGP is the Director of Jagan Party in Andhra Pradesh. Venkanna said Sawang had worked excellently in Vijayawada as the Commissioner of Police under the TDP rule. He said that the police officials of the rank of DGP are not happy with the functioning of DGP Sawang. He said he had contacts with some DGP rank police officials and they told him that they were not happy.

The incident took place in the backdrop of war of words continuing between the TDP leaders and Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani over the recent organisation of games in Gudivada. The TDP is alleging that the casino was conducted at the convention centre run by Kodali Nani. He, however, denied the allegations several times.

Earlier, Buddha Venkanna warned that he would not hesitate to kill Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani if he comes to the residence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to shoot the house with the camera. Addressing mediapersons at his residence here, he said the TDP cadre would protect their party president and that he would act like a dedicated solider.

Venkanna had responded to the comments made by the Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani on the TDP chief over the ongoing war of words on casino conducted in Gudivada during the Sankranti celebrations. It may be recalled that the TDP had launched relentless attack on Kodali Nani alleging that the casino was organised at the convention centre owned by Kodali Nani in Gudivada during the Sankranti celebrations. Nani responded angrily to the allegations and stated that Chandrababu Naidu was behind the allegations on casino. Nani said it is incorrect to blame him that casino was organised in Gudivada at his convention centre without any evidence.

Kodali Nani said he would go to the residence of Naidu with a camera and level allegations that prostitution takes place at the residence of Naidu. He said the TDP leaders were trying to defame him and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Kodali Nani had questioned how allegations can be leveled without proper proof that casino was conducted in Gudivada. He made it clear that no half naked dances took place in Gudivada.

Buddha Venkanna said the dead body of Kodali Nani would be sent to Gudivada if he comes to the residence of Chandrababu Naidu. He said 'My house is very near to the residence of Chandrababu Naidu and he would respond at any time to protect Naidu.

He recalled that Kodali Nani was made Telugu Yuvata president after Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister.