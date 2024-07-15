Telangana Bonalu presented to Goddess Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada: Hyderabad Bhagya Nagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsava Committee on Sunday presented the Bonalu to Goddess Kanaka Durga at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla temple atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday.

Several hundred devotees and artistes from Hyderabad came to Vijayawada and participated in the procession from Jammidoddi centre in One Town to Durga temple. The Processing committee president Gajula Anjaiah and members performed special puja at the Durga temple.

Several hundred devotees and artistes in the traditional attires participated in the procession which passed through Jammiddoddi centre, Canal road, ghat road and finally reached Indrakeeladri. They also performed rituals at Krishna river bathing ghat and performed puja before reaching the temple.

Durga temple EO K S Ramarao welcomed the devotees of Hyderabad. Later, he presented prasadams, portrait and clothes to them. Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsava Committee has been presenting Bonalu to mark the Ashada Masam for the last 15 years and offering special prayers for the well-being of the people of two Telugu states.