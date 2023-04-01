Tension prevails at Uddandarayunipalem

Tension prevailed at Uddandarayunipalem village of Amaravati region on Friday as both the YSRCP and BJP activists resorted to clashes and YSRCP activists hurled stones at the car of BJP national secretary Satyakumar. The incident occurred when BJP national secretary Satyakumar was returning to Vijayawada after attending the meeting organised by Amaravati Parirakshna Samithi on the occasion of Amaravati agitation reaching 1,200 days.





When the vehicle reached Uddandarayunipalem, the YSRCP activists present in the pro-three capital tent rushed on to the road and raised slogans in support of 3 capitals. When the BJP activists tried to prevent them a clash ensued between both the groups. The YSRCP activists attacked the car of Satyakumar and damaged the car glasses. The police rushed to the spot and sent the BJP leader Satyakumar safely. Later, the BJP activists filed a complaint at Thullur police station over attack on party leaders Satyakumar and Adinarayna Reddy by YSRCP activists.





Later addressing a meeting, BJP leader Satyakumar said that the BJP will not keep quiet on such attacks. He said that the DGP should take action against those responsible for the attack on him. He said that he was going to take the issue to the notice of Central government. He alleged that the police failed to discharge their duties, when the YSRCP activists attacked the BJP activists. Satyakumar alleged that following the directions from Tadepalli Chief Minister's camp office, followers of Bapatla YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh resorted to the attack. Meanwhile, Nandigam Suresh alleged that the BJP activists attacked on 3 capital camp. He said a case should be filed against BJP leader under SC, ST Atrocity Act.











