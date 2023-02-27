Titans of Indian, global industry to attend GIS

Andhra Pradesh is geared up for hosting the two-day Global Investment Summit on March 3 and 4. Titans of the Indian industry Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, K M Birla, and many others from across globe will congregate for the AP Global Investment Summit at Visakhapatnam.





The summit provides a platform for investors and industrialists to announce their investment plans in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It may be mentioned here that recently Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighting advantage AP for investments said that the state has second largest coastline in the country with six operating ports and four more will be operational soon.

The inaugural session of the summit will feature key note address by Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd.; Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group; K M Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Hari Mohan Bangur, chairman, Shree Cement Ltd.; Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group; Sanjiv Bajaj, managing director and CEO, Bajaj Finserv; and Naveen Jindal, chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. On the first day there will be panel discussions in which G M Rao, chairman, GMR Group; Sajjan Bhajanka, chairman, Century Plyboards; Sumant Sinha, chairman and managing director, Renew Power; Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat Group; Cyrill Gutsch, founder and CEO, Parley for the Advisors Oceans; Craig Cogut, founder and CEO, Pegasus Capital; Martin Eberhard, co-founder and former CEO, Tesla Inc; Satya Tripathi, secretary general, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet; and Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman of Oberoi Group will discuss the opportunities offered by Andhra Pradesh.

On day two, the state government will sign MOUs with companies for setting up industrial units in various sectors. B2B meetings will be organised to promote interaction between potential investors and major industry players to facilitate investments. There will also be discussions on disease prevention led by Dr Suchitra Ella, the founder and chairman of Bharat Biotech, and a talk on leading the revolution in pharmaceutical research and development by Dr K Satish Reddy, the chairman of Dr Reddy's Laboratories. There will also be a discussion on the advantages of Andhra Pradesh led by Rajesh Mandawewala, the managing director of Welspun Group.



