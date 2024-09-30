Top priority to common devotees during Dasara festival: Anam

Vijayawada: Md AmeenEndowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said top priority will be given to the common devotees in the Dasara celebrations to be held from October 3 to 12 and two queue lines will be arranged for free darshan of devotees.

He said 35 lakh drinking water bottles and sachets will be supplied to the devotees during the festivities. He pointed out that previously only water sachets were distributed and this year both water bottles and sachets will be distributed.

The Minister on Sunday convened a meeting with the Commissioner of Endowments S Satyanaryana, NTR District Collector G Srijana, Commissioner of Police S V Rajasekhara Babu, Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary, Temple EO K S Ramarao and others.

Later briefing the media, the Endowments Minister said the Dasara celebrations will be held from October 3 to 12 and Mula Nakshatram will be observed on October 9. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would present Pattu Vastraalu on the Mula Nakshatram day to Goddess Kanaka Durga

He said 13 government departments will work in co-ordination for the successful conduct of Dasara festivities. He said the VIP darshan timings are from 8 am to 10 am. and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

He said that on Monday he would invite the Chief Minister to take part in the celebrations.

The Minister stressed the need for maintaining good quality in prasadams, Laddus and other food items. He said there would be no compromise on the quality.

He made it clear that the officials will be held responsible for any lapses. Anam said the entire temple on Indrakeeladri will be illuminated with bright lighting and instructions were given to maintain hygiene during the festivities.

He said he along with the officials will conduct an inspection on the Dasara festival arrangements on October 1. Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary said all arrangements were being made for the Dasara celebrations and top priority will be given to devotees and requested the media to extend co-operation.