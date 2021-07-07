Transport Minister Perni Nani concerned over corruption in his department

Vijayawada: Giving stern warning to erring staff of his department, Minister for Transport and Information and Public Relations Perni Nani told the senior officials not to encourage corruption and check the corrupt practices of the staff.

Nani said he is concerned over the reports of corruption and action taken against some corrupt officials and the staff of the Transport department. Perni Nani was the chief guest at the State level meeting of Deputy Transport Commissioner and division level officers organised in the city on Tuesday. Addressing the officials, Perni Nani said some officials and staff of the Transport department are resorting to corrupt practices in issuing of LLR, driving licenses and fitness certificates of the vehicles. He told the department officials to uphold the clean image and get good name to the department. He said some senior officials are performing duties honestly in the appointments and transfers and suggested that similar practice should be followed in discharging other duties. He assured that he would try to increase rents of the vehicles used by the Deputy Transport Commissioners.

Principal Secretary Transport M T Krishna Babu expressed concern stating that 25 accidents are taking place on average in the State every day. Rs 50 crore allotted to remove the black spots (accident-prone areas) on highways in the State. He said the officials have identified the black spots where accidents take place regularly on highways. Krishna Babu said the government sanctioned Rs.5 lakh to the NGOs to launch vigorous campaign in educational institutions on road safety. He said 293 employees of the RTC and Transport department died due to the first and second wave of Covid in the State.

He further informed that Rs 10,000 was credited to the bank accounts of the vehicle drivers in three phases under the Vahana Mithra scheme. Minister Nani felicitated 37 retired employees and officials of the transport department on the occasion. Transport Commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu, APSRTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Deputy Commissioners of the transport department and other officials participated in the meeting.