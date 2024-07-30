Tremendous response to ‘Tidhi Bhojan’ at schools

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the call given by State and Central governments to organise Tidhi Bhojan (Community involvement in midday meals in the government schools), a large number of schools in Andhra Pradesh conducted the Tidhi Bhojan on Monday.

Lakhs of children joyfully took the lunch in the government schools with additional delicious curries and dishes sponsored by the donors. Donors came forward and donated vegetarian and non-vegetarian food and fruits to the children and shared the happy moments.

The Central government has organised the week-long community involvement programme (Siksha Saptah) from July 22 to 29 to mark the completion of four years of the launching of New Education Policy.

Mandal education officers, school HMs, teachers and donors enthusiastically participated in the community lunch programme. Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao attended the community lunch programme at APJ Abdul Kalam Municipal Corporation Urdu High School and VMC Urdu Elementary schools located on the same premises in Arundalpet, Vijayawada. Donors Macherla Gopinath and Macherla Pavani donated Pulao, chicken curry, curd and chikkis to the students. MEO-1 T Sambasiva Rao and MEO-2 Vijaya Ramarao, Urdu schools DI Md Sadatulla, APJ Abdul Kalam High School HM V Madhusudhana Rao, Urdu primary school HM Naseema Parvin Begum, school staff and students of elementary and high schools participated in the event.

As per the government norms, the schools must serve the midday meals as per the menu to the children. The donors can sponsor additional food like biryani, vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries and fruits.

The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has given a call for conducting the Tidhi Bhojan with involvement of the local community on Monday. The call evoked good response across the State and many donors came forward and joined the school staff and children for lunch.

The Central government has stated that people can celebrate the functions like birthdays, wedding anniversaries, promotions of the employees, retirements, local festivals and other auspicious events along with the government schoolchildren by serving additional dishes to the children.

The donors have to register their names in the website maintained by the government education department and mention the date and time and the reason for serving the food to the school students.

The school headmaster has to take the responsibility of making the arrangements for cooking and serving to the children, donors and other participants.

Sarva Siksha State Project Director (SPD) and nodal officer of the Siksha Saptah B Srinivasa Rao on Monday said the Siksha Saptah was completed successfully in the State. He said the Siksha Saptah was conducted from July 22 to 29 to mark the completion of four years of the launching of New Education Policy.

He said the celebrations were held in a grand manner with participation of parents, teachers, NGOs and donors, parent committees and others. He said different types of programmes were conducted in the schools in the State and praised the services of RJDs, DEOs, MEOs, Diet staff and others for successful completion of seven day programmes.