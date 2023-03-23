Ugadi almanac predicts good tidings

Shobhakrut Ugadi, the Telugu New Year day, was celebrated with traditional fervour across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday with traditional Ugadi 'pachadi' (chutney) made of raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, jaggery, salt and black pepper which symbolises that life is a mixture of all emotions. 'Panchanga Sravanam', recital of an almanac, was also organised as part of the celebrations by the government and other political parties.





Panchangam Sravanam (reading of almanac and predictions for the year) were also held both at Tadepally and offices of all political parties and the Vedic pundits indicated favourable political situations for each of them. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with wife Bharati Reddy clad in traditional dress participated in the celebrations at Tadepally.

Kappagantula Subbarama Somayaji, who read out the Panchangam, said that during this year there would be good governance and self-sufficiency in all prime sectors and that people would be happy. He also predicted that the farmers and horticulturists will get good profits. So is the case with dairy farmers. He further said in terms of economy the state would move forward in all respects. He further predicted that the central and state relations would be good. Even debts would come down.





The predictions said Jupiter will occupy the 11th house. During this period, which will help the state to get huge investments from companies. From 12.03.2023 to 25.04.2023 Mars will occupy Janma rasi and hence there could be some unexpected incidents. Thus, one should be very careful while moving in public.





Pulapula Venkata Phanikumar Sarma and others, who performed Panchanga Sravanam at TDP headquarters, predicted that the state would get "good days" soon. They predicted that the TDP would come to power and that the economy of the state would grow very fast and will witness good governance. He predicted that YSRCP would face tough opposition during the election time and that winning elections was very difficult. However, the predictions for BJP and Congress were not encouraging. These two parties are in for disappointment during next elections. However, Jana Sena will emerge as the kingmaker.