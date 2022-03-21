Ukraine-returned students to call on Chief Minister today

Vijayawada: Principal Secretary and chairperson of the Taskforce committee for evacuation of students from Ukraine MT Krishna Babu said here on Sunday that the group of students evacuated from Ukraine will be meeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

He informed that the group of students (1 student per district) out of all the students who have returned from Ukraine will be meeting the Chief Minister on Monday at the Secretariat to thank him for all the efforts made by the State government in bringing the students back from Ukraine.

Till date, 692 (549 who arrived in Delhi + 143 who arrived in Mumbai) students were received at different airports in the State and were provided with all the arrangements to reach their home by the local government officials assigned for the cause and another 226 students/residents have reached their homes by their own arrangements, accounting to a total of 918.

However, some students have left Ukraine after the announcement from the Embassy before the start of the crisis. The education consultants have brought a few students back, of whom there is no data available.

A few students who have crossed the borders into neighbouring countries have left on their own or moved to their relative's homes in some other countries.