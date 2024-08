‘Uttarandhra Janapada Jatara’ poster released

Vijayawada: Minister of Tourism, Culture & Cinematography Kandula Durgesh released a poster of ‘Uttarandhra Janapada Jatara’ here on Thursday.

Writers’ academy will be organising a mega event of folk art forms on August 22 in connection with ‘World Folk Arts Day.’

The organisers said that as many as 2,000 folk artistes will participate in the event to exhibit their talent and the event would be organised in Gurajada Kalakshetram, Visakhapatnam. These artistes will perform the folk art forms like ‘Thimsa,’ ‘Tappeta gullu,’ ‘Dalppu dance,’ ‘Puli veshalu,’ ‘Kolatam,’ ‘Garagalu,’ ‘Jamuku katha,’ ‘Chindu bhagotam,’ ‘Golla suddulu,’ ‘Guruvayyalu,’ and ‘Chekka bhajana.’

Cine star Brahmanandam would grace the event as the chief guest. Nimmaka Jayakrishna, MLA, Palakonda was present.