Vehicles stranded on National highways due to floods

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of vehicles stranded on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway near Keesara toll plaza of NTR district due to overflowing of flood water. RTC buses, cars, lorries and other vehicles could not move ahead due to floods caused by the Munneru rivulet.

Hundreds of school children, teachers and other common people living nearby villages are suffering due to the sudden rise of flood water levels. Due to impact of heavy rains in the upstream areas and catchment of Krishna river the flood water is overflowing on the national highway disrupting the traffic.