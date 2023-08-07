Vijaya Bank pensioners, retirees Assn celebrates silver jubilee

Vijayawada: Vijaya Bank Pensioners and Retirees Association (VBPARA) president Shivarama Alva of Bengaluru organised the silver jubilee function of the Association here on Sunday.

Bank of Baroda Regional Manager of Vijayawada region Chandan Sahoo, the chief guest, said that BOB is the second largest public sector bank in India with more than 8,000 branches across the country and around 100 branches abroad. “It is popularly known as India’s International Bank,” he said. He conveyed his hearty greetings to the members. Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were amalgamated with Bank of Baroda in 2019.

BOB Deputy Regional Manager of Vijayawada Region AV Bhaskaram assured the bank pensioners all his cooperation in resolving their issues.

VBPARA general secretary Jayarama J Shetty of Bengaluru thanked the members for reposing confidence in their organisation.

BOB Officers’ Association Hyderabad Zone president and Regional Business Development Manager MP Sudhakara Rao also conveyed hearty greetings to the leaders of VBPARA.

All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation (AIBPARC) Deputy General Secretary KBG Tilak informed the gathering that resolution of 100 percent DA neutralisation to Pre-November, 2002 Bank Pensioners on July 28, 2023 is due to relentless efforts of AIBPARC President K Vedavyas Acharya and his team who met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Shivarama Alva in his address informed that since the introduction of Pension Regulations in Banks in 1995, Pension Updation has not taken place for the last 27 years. He informed that as of now, more than Rs 3 lakh crore has been lying in these Bank Pension funds including SBI which is quite sufficient to meet our genuine demand. He expressed hope that AIBPARC leaders’ efforts will be fruitful in resolving the Pension Updation issue in near future.