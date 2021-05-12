Vijayawada: 108 ambulance staff dumps Covid victim's body on road

Vijayawada: In a shocking incident, the 108 ambulance staff deserted body of a Covid victim on the road in Tiruvuru mandal on Tuesday.

According to sources, Shaik Subhani (35), a resident of Munukulla village of the mandal was suffering from illness sought the help of 108 services to go to the hospital. The 108 ambulance came to the village and the patient boarded the vehicle to go to the hospital. In the meantime, the health condition of Subhani deteriorated and he died while on the way to the hospital. Noticing the death, the 108 staff stopped the vehicle on the road and dropped the body on the road and left the village. The body was on the road for two hours in deplorable condition.

Tiruvuru circle inspector of police Sekhar Babu with his team visited the village and decided to perform the last rites. Wearing the PPE kits, the Tiruvuru policemen took the body of Subhani to the outskirts of the village and performed the last rites.

Local volunteers Suresh, Adinarayana and others helped the police to perform the funeral. The villagers alleged that the 108 ambulance staff did not respond to the requests made by the villagers to take Subhani to the hospital.

The incident highlights the deteriorated Covid situation in the district. People are panicked with the fast spread of Covid cases. Police are taking the responsibility of performing the last rites and getting appreciation from the people, particularly the family members of the deceased.