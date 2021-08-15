Vijayawada : 130 persons rescued from Krishna floodwaters

Vijayawada : Around 130 truck operators, cleaners and workers working in the sand quarry were rescued from the gushing Krishna river floodwaters at Chevitikallu village under Kanchikacharla mandal in Krishna district on Saturday. The trucks reach the riverbed crossing the ramp (BT road) built in the Krishna river for excavation of sand.

As usual, around 150 trucks reached the sand quarry for loading of sand in the early hours of Saturday. Krishna floodwater levels gradually increased in the morning and swept away the ramp, which connect the Chevitikallu village to the sand quarry.

Consequently, around 150 trucks were stranded in the floodwater. Over 70,000 cusecs of flood water was released from Pulichintala and about 5,000 cusecs of floodwater was flowing into Munneru.

The truck drivers tried to return from the sand quarry by driving vehicles but the vehicles were stuck in floodwaters. On information, revenue, police and fire services officials rushed to Chevitikallu sand quarry and took up the rescue operation.

In all, three boats were roped in and 132 lorry drivers, cleaners and workers working in the sand quarry were shifted to safe place. The trucks were still stranded in two-foot deep floodwater.

Nandigama DSP Nageswara Reddy told The Hans India that all truck drivers, cleaners and quarry workers are safe and brought back from the sand quarry. He said the stranded truck will be brought back after receding the flood water.

Kanchikacharla tahsildar V Rajakumari said they had no information in the morning on the release of floodwaters. She said the revenue, police and fire departments worked in co-ordination and rescued the trapped truck drivers and cleaners.