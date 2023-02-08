Vijayawada: 3 students selected for SGFI inter-district cycling

Vijayawada:Three students from the Zilla Parishad High School situated at Nunna near Vijayawada were selected for the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Inter-District Cycling Championship, which will be conducted at Narasaraopet.

D Lakshmibhai, D Ramchand Sri Eswar and D Pujitha will represent the Krishna district in the inter-district championship. The under-17 and 19 category championships will be conducted from February 12 to 13 and the under-14 category tournament will be conducted from February 16 to 17.

As many as 18 students attended the Krishna district selections, of which three were selected for the district team. In this connection, the high school headmaster appreciated these three cycling players at the school on Wednesday. He praised the Physical Education Director Mutyala Venkateswara Rao and Physical Education Teacher Vijaya Varma for encouraging students to participate in sports and games.