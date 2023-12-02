Vijayawada: 9-day training programme concludes at ALC

Vijayawada : A lead trainer from Pune-based Rubycon Bhagat Rahman said that communication skills play a pivotal role in securing employment, accessing higher educational opportunities, and ensuring a successful professional life.

Andhra Loyola College conducted a 9-day comprehensive training programme on communication skills in an attempt to empower students with essential life skills.

The training sessions which concluded on Friday was tailored for the final year degree and postgraduate students and witnessed the active participation of 920 students, divided into three groups. Rubycon extended its support under corporate social responsibility (CSR) for the past nine days to provide the valuable training.

The dynamic trio of trainers, Bhagat Rahman, Manjusha Venkat, and Chandana Vadana, captivated students with engaging and fun-based learning activities. The focus of the training encompassed essential aspects such as crafting professional resumes, mastering interview techniques, participating in group discussions, understanding corporate culture, and cultivating email etiquettes.

Notable highlights included insights into corporate communication, group presentations, SWOT analysis, and the immediate applicability of email writing and resume preparation.

The emphasis on crucial skills like email and telephone etiquette resonated well with the participants, who recognised their real-world relevance.

The programmes holistic approach, including self-introduction techniques, Gmail proficiency, collaborative team activities, simulated interviews, and goal-setting exercises, received collective praise for its broader impact on communication competencies and overall skill development.

Expressing gratitude, Principal Fr Kishore and Correspondent Fr Sahaya Raj extended their thanks to Rubycon officials Priya Sevlani and Dipika Vyas for generously offering this invaluable training.

Vice-Principals Fr Prabhudas and Dr Bhargavi Chinta and Training and Placement Officer Dr Sahaya Baskaran were present