Vijayawada: Aadigyan launched at SRM University-AP

Vijayawada: Aadigyan, the flagship initiative of the International Relations and Higher Studies office at SRM University-AP, has been launched in a grand ceremony held at the auditorium in hybrid mode on Saturday.

Chief guest G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region of India, shared the message that it is heartening to launch Aadigyan which embarks on the beginning of sharing Indian values, culture, heritage and art to a global level.

"I wish Aadigyan a grand success and congratulate SRM University-AP for providing this wonderful opportunity to the world," he added.

Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor, launched the promo video of Aadigyan and remarked that Aadigyan aims to integrate education with art and culture of India. Dr Naga Swetha Pasupuleti, Associate Director - International Relations and Higher Studies introduced the partnering institutions- ISKCON, Vijayawada; The Art of Living; The Temple Dance; Nrityanjali; Isha Foundation; Rajyoga Education & Research Foundation, Brahma Kumaris; and Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad

Special invitees who graced the virtual ceremony include Radhe Jaggi, Project Samkriti, Isha Foundation; Prateeksha Kashi, Indian Kuchipudi dancer & actress; B K Shivani, renowned motivational speaker & spiritual teacher, Brahma Kumaris; Dr Tushar Guha, Founder & Chairman, Nrityanjali Group; Dr Rewant Vikram Singh, diplomat - High Commission of India, Srilanka; Rajeev Nambiar, Director - Institutional Programs/National Teachers Coordination, The Art of Living; Ms. Goli Gabby, Health and Wellness Coach and Educator; Himansee Katragadda, Founder - The Temple Dance.