Vijayawada ACB court hears arguments on CID's petition on Naidu's residence, adjourns hearing to June 6

The Vijayawada ACB Court on Friday continued the arguments on the petition filed by CID seeking permission to confiscate Chandrababu's illegal residence (Lingamaneni Guesthouse) on Karakatta. In fact, the verdict is expected today. However, as the CID's arguments have already been completed in the Vijayawada ACB court, the court gave permission after Lingamaneni's lawyer requested to hear their arguments as well.



In this order, Advocate Ashwini Kumar presented arguments on behalf of Lingamaneni today (Friday, June 2, 2023). Advocate Vivekananda argued on behalf of CID in this petition. The ACB court adjourned the further hearing to June 6 as the arguments of both sides were completed today. The final verdict on this petition is likely to be pronounced on the same day.