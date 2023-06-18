Vijayawada: ‘Adudam Andhra’ sports festival from Oct 2

Vijayawada: Chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy directed the officials of sports department to prepare an action plan to organise Adudam Andhra (Play Andhra) sports festival in a big way on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti day.

Addressing a video conference on sports policy-2023-24 on Saturday, the chief secretary said steps should be taken to organise the Adudam Andhra festival right from village level to state level. The festival will be organised under village and ward secretariats, in mandal and Assembly constituencies. Instructing the officials to identify necessary sports grounds for the purpose, he said action plan should be formulated to conduct cricket, badminton, volleyball, kho-kho and kabaddi as part of Adudam Andhra.

Speaking on 2023-24 sports policy, the chief secretary said sports should be encouraged both in rural and urban areas. Steps should be taken to provide more participation of rural youth.

Sports and youth services principal secretary Vani Mohan, finance secretary N Gulzar, CMO secretary R Mutyalaraju, Sports Authority of AP managing director K Harshavardhan and cricketer Ambati Rayudu participated.