Vijayawada: Air India flight gets delayed due to technical snag

Vijayawada: Air India flight No AI 460 that had to take off at 8.30 am for New Delhi with 177 passengers on board, was delayed by about 13 hours on Saturday due to technical snag.

The officials halted the flight from morning to 9 pm and decided to start around 9.30 after completing the repairs. In all, 177 passengers were shifted to the lounge till evening.

However, by night only 104 passengers were on board to travel and the remaining had cancelled their journey.

Airport Director P Ramarao told the media that the flight would start about 9.10 pm with 104 passengers on board.