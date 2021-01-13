Vijayawada: All India Radio to broadcast special Sankranti programmes

Vijayawada: All India Radio, Vijayawada is scheduled to broadcast Sankranti festival special programmes on January 13, 14 and 15.

Programme head J Sailaja Rao said said that the programme will commence with the Nadaswaram recital of Mattipati Mastan Saheb at 5 am on January 13. A play titled 'Subbarao – SunakaPrahasanam' by members of Sumadhura Kala Niketan, Vijayawada will be broadcast on January 14 at 10am. This play is penned by Madugual Ramakrishna and directed by Bhaskara Sarma and on the same day at 11am, a violin concert by Annavarapu Ramaswamy will be broadcast. This concert will be supported by P Nandakumar on violin, I Pinakapani on Mridangam and M Hari Babu on Ghatam.

Sailaja Rao added that the special programme will also continue on January 15 and an innovative Janapada Sangeeta Rupakam captioned 'Sankrathri', presented by M Prasantha Kumar and party will be aired at 10am and a vocal concert of Malladi Suribabu will be aired at 11am on the same day. Instrumental support will be rendered by V Krishnaveni on violin, M Sridhar on Mrudangam and S Hanumantha Rao on Ghatam.

The station director said that the last special programme of this series 'Rukmini Kalyanam' Harikatha by MV Simhachalam will be broadcast on January 16 at 10pm.