Vijayawada: All set for Republic Day fete

Vijayawada: Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC) was colourfully decorated for the 72nd Republic Day celebrations to be organised on Tuesday morning. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will unfurl the Tricolour.

Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang and other senior police officials inspected the security and other arrangements at the IGMC stadium. Colourfully decorated tableaus of various government departments will be displayed at the stadium. Agriculture, Medical & Health, Irrigation, Education, Arogya Sri Trust, Forest, Tourism, Village/Ward Secretariats Departments and others will exhibit their tableaus.

Indian Army, Police battalions of Kurnool, Kakinada, Venkatagiri, Anantapuram, Visakhapatnam, Mangalagiri and pipe bands and others will participate in the RD parade.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will inspect the guard of honour and will address the people of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP D Gautam Sawang and officials of various departments, MLAs and others will attend the Republic Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the final rehearsal of the RD Parade ended on Monday and District Collector Md Imtiaz and the Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu supervised the arrangements at the IGMC Stadium.