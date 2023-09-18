Vijayawada: All set for vibrant Ganesh Navaratri fete

Vijayawada: People are gearing up for celebrating auspicious Vinayaka Chavithi festivital with pomp and gaiety across Krishna and NTR districts. Ganesh Utsav Committees, organisers and devotees enthusiastically made special arrangements to make the 9-day festivities memorable. Youth and residents of villages and colonies have already installed pandals and decorated to install Ganesh idols, with flowers and illuminating lights.

Four days ago, Ganesh pandal works were started in many areas, while sale of Ganesh idols started a week ago. Like every year, this year also people and organisers are showing interest in installing Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris, instead of clay idols, as Plaster of Paris idols look beautiful and attractive.

Compared to previous years, this year the idols are being sold at high price. The price of the idols is ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 30,000. Idol makers (artisans) explained that the high prices are due to increasing prices of materials of Plaster of Paris, paints (colours) and coir, hence this year idol cost have been raised by over 30 per cent.

One of the artisans of Valandapalem near Machilipatnam said the cost of coir and Plaster of Paris was increased drastically. Transport charges, daily wage of manpower and skilled workers were also hiked. This forced them to sell the idols at high costs, he added.

Organisers of Ganesh Utsav Samithi (Sri Raja Rajeswari Youth) Jannu Venkata Chalam, Pamarthi Sai, Vuyyuru Umamaheswara Rao Goud said that they have been celebrating this festival for the past 15 years in their village. “We never bother about the idol price. We purchased Ganesh idol by paying Rs 9,000 in advance,” they added.

Over 7,000 idols likely to be installed since the passion for Ganesh festival has been increased every year, many youth including children are installing at least small idols in their residential area. In view of this, this year the number of Ganesh idols are expected to cross over 7,000 in both NTR and Krishna districts. Last year, this number was around 6,000.

Meanwhile, police imposed a few restrictions over Ganesh Navarathi celebrations to avoid any untoward incidents. A special desk has been set up at Vijayawada Police Commissionerate to take permission for installing Ganesh idols. Similarly, Krishna district police also set up desks to give permissions to the organisers.

Police clearly directed the organisers to take necessary precautionary measures in and at the premises of Ganesh Canopies. They also asked the organisers to use only low sound speakers for the convenience of public. Extending Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to the public, Krishna district SP P Joshuva suggested the organisers take prior permission from police by furnishing details of the organisers. He said that they have already appointed a coordinator for each mandal. Public rushed to markets to buy flowers, Ganesh idols and all necessary items for puja on Sunday.