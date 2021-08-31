Vijayawada: Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti flays Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada: Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti (APS) convenor A Siva Reddy said here on Monday that they had sacrificed their land for the capital city but not the development of mere 20 villages.

Addressing the media along with co-convenor Gadde Tirupati Rao, he said that the Minister was parroting to gain goodwill with the Chief Minister. He flayed the Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana stating that he had no control over his own department and could not conduct even one review of the department.

People of Uttara Andhra are not interested in the capital city at Visakhapatnam, he said.

The APS leader said that the government is boasting to construct three capital cities though it is not in a position to pay salaries to the staff. He hoped that justice would be served in the judicial court.

The present administration is running in the land given by them, he pointed out. The Petroleum department inadvertently published the name of Visakhapatnam and corrected it later, he recalled.

Co-convener Tirupati Rao wondered as to why Minister Botcha Satyanarayana was silent when the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Gangavaram port were put on sale.

He took exception to the statement of the Minister stating that he was trying to provoke caste differences among people. He reminded the Minister that Amaravati is situated in a scheduled caste Assembly constituency. He vowed that they would continue the legal battle till they win it.