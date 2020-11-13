Vijayawada: AP Government sanctions Rs 550 crores for medical college

Vijayawada: Transport Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani) has said the proposed medical college is prestigious institution for Machilipatnam city and asked the officials to work with dedication for the successful completion of the buildings.

Perni Nani conducted a review meeting with the district officials on handing over of land to the Medical and Health department for construction of the medical college and hospital. He said the government sanctioned Rs550 crore for construction of medical college which consists of 600-bed hospital.

Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz said the district administration has acquired 40 acres agriculture land and efforts were on to acquire another 30 acres for construction of the medical college.

Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation MD V Vijayarama Raju said the department has drawn the plan for construction of the medical college. Officials from revenue and medical and other departments attended the meeting.