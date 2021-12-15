Vijayawada: Apartment watchman, brother held for house breaking

Vijayawada: Penamaluru police arrested an apartment watchman and his brother in connection with the house breaking incident and seized cash of Rs 9,72,500 and gold articles weighing 6.7 gram.

The main accused is identified as Vemula Srinu of Markandeya Colony of Mangalagiri, Guntur district. The accused robbed the cash and gold on December 11 night in Tulasi Nagar on the outskirts of Vijayawada and nabbed by police on Wednesday on charges of theft.

According to East DCP V Harshavardhan Raju, the accused was working as a watchman in Sri Lakshmi Nilayam apartment in Tulasi Nagar on Panta Kaluva road under the Penamaluru police station limits. Venula Srinu's wife Lakshmi is working as a maid in the residence of the complainant. He decided to rob the cash and other valuables from the owner of the house. He broke open the door when the inmates were not present at house and decamped with cash of Rs 9,72,500 and gold articles weighing 6.7 gram.

The house owner lodged a complaint to the Penamaluru police about the theft of cash and gold. Penamaluru police registered a case and began the probe. Under the supervision of the East DCP V Harshavardhan Raju, the city the Central Crime police and Penamaluru police formed teams and launched the hunt. The police noticed the accused Vemula Srinu near K Market in One Town and arrested him on Wednesday.

DCP Harshavardhan Raju told the media that the accused hatched a plan to rob the house and cleverly executed when inmates were not present at home. The accused after stealing the money went to Pedakakani in Guntur district and kept Rs 5 lakh.

The police arrested Srinu's brother Vemula Mahesh for his complicity in the crime. Interestingly, Srinu had sent his wife to Hyderabad to his in-laws house on December 11 and later committed the offence the same night. The police suspected the involvement of Srinu in the theft and investigated the case in that direction.

Meanwhile, the city police are keeping vigil in and around the city in view of the movement of Cheddi gang and house breaking incidents taking place for the past few weeks.