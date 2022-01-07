Vijayawada: APCC's 'Vasantham' from today

Vijayawada: The Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) is organising 'Vasantham', an exhibition of artisans, handlooms and artifacts created by craftsmen across the country from Friday. Last year this exhibition was titled as 'Aakruthi Vastra'.

Crafts Council secretary S Ranjana along with executive member B Sujatha, vice-chairperson S Prameela and joint treasurer D Sailaja briefed the media here on Thursday. Ranjana said Vasantham would be a celebration of handloom weavers, designers, craftspeople much to the delight of consumers, who have been encouraging these hardworking people from time to time.

Vasantham will present a variety and wholesome collection of crafts and weaves from different parts of the country including block prints, designer dresses for all ages, ajrakh, fine Bengal weaves, and weaves from Kutch and Kanchi, household products made of bell metal, terracotta cutwork, reeds baskets, longpi cookware, and accessories like bangles, jewellery, jutis, and garden accessories. Children would be thrilled to purchase wooden games from Uttar Pradesh.

Ranjana announced that for the first time they had initiated an award for excellence in Krishna Kamalam Samman programme. The first award would be given to Gowrabhatini Ramanaiah for his contribution in Venkatagiri Jamdani weaves. Expressing concern over the vanishing weaving community which uses its skill and hands to make beautiful products, she said that the CCAP is dealing with handlooms and crafts, which need encouragement from all sections of society.

The two-day Vasantham expo would be inaugurated at 10 am on Friday and remain open till 8 pm.