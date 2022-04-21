Vijayawada: APERC directs Discoms not to levy penalties

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the power situation in the State, especially in the wake of the restriction and control measures imposed recently.

The review covered the issues of strengthening transmission and distribution networks, recovery of long pending dues from the government departments and local bodies, and ensuring adequate availability of feedstock.

During the meeting, the Energy Secretary explained the coal shortage situation and informed the various steps being taken to relieve the short supply situation. The chairman emphasised that all steps should be taken to ensure the availability of power to all sections of the society at any cost and the restriction and control measures are eased at the earliest possible moment.

The chairman, having taken note of the recent representations received from various sections on the restrictions and control imposed, emphasised that the Discoms should not be seeing levy of penal charges as a source of revenue and is to be used only as a tool to moderate the runaway grid demand.

He further said that the Commission will be issuing instructions on aspects including directing the Discoms not to levy cross subsidy surcharge during the R&C period, levying demand charges only on the restricted demand rather than the contracted demand, imposition of penal charges only from April 15, imposing penal charges only after completion of the monthly energy settlement for the consumers having open access and captive consumption, NOC issuance for open access availability to be processed as per extant rules without causing any undue hindrance.

The chairman emphasised that the electricity sector should be making prudent investments and avoid unnecessary investments during the current difficult situation when the Discoms are not able to generate adequate revenues to meet their payment obligations.

The chairman, while speaking on repair and restoration of failed distribution transformers, emphasised that the agriculture sector should be given top most priority in this regard and that the Commission would not spare any Discom that fails to meet the laid down standards of performance.

The review was taken up by the chairman along with the members of the Commission P Rajagopal Reddy and Thakur Rama Singh.

Energy Secretary and CMD of APTransco B Sridhar and the CMDs of the three Discoms attended the review meeting.