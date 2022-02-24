Vijayawada: APUCF demands allocation of Tallayapalem TIDCO houses

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Federation (APUCF) lambasted the State government for whiling away time, instead of handing over 5,024 houses constructed for the poor, on one pretext or other. APUCF members visited the housing complexes built at Tallayapalem on Wednesday and staged a protest demanding immediate handing over of the houses to the poor.



Addressing the gathering, APUCF convener Ch Babu Rao said that the beneficiaries, who paid Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh four years ago for the houses, were receiving notices from the banks to repay the loan amount. The State government has been wantonly dilly-dallying over the allotment of houses to the poor and thereby hindering the development of the capital city, he criticised.

Babu Rao said that the government could hand over the houses to the poor where there were no legal hurdles.

"The YSRCP government, which claims itself as a welfare government, in practice is placing hurdles to allot them houses. Moreover, the government has promised to build houses for the poor but not handing over the already built houses to them," he said.

Babu Rao said that the State government owed an explanation to the people on the incomplete TIDCO houses and the houses that are yet to be constructed though got sanctioned. 'The government assured people to construct 30 lakhs houses. However, not a single house is completed after laying foundation stone. Only two years left for the government to complete its term and it is high time it woke up from deep slumber and complete the houses,' he stated.

APUCF convener Ch Babu Rao exhorted the beneficiaries to unite and fight for their right to houses.