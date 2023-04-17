Vijayawada: Asha workers groan under additional burden

Vijayawada (NTR district): Andhra Pradesh Asha workers Union (CITU) has alleged the officials are harassing the Asha workers across the State since the YSRCP came to power.

Union State president K Posamma and general secretary K Dhanalakshmi in a press release on Sunday said Asha worker Nazarunnisa has attempted to commit suicide due to the harassment of the officials in Kurnool district. They demanded that the proper treatment should be given to the Asha worker and the government take stern action against the officials responsible for the harassment. They said the officials are insisting that the Asha workers should stay with them while they were on duty and asking the workers to do the field work and give information causing a lot of burden and pressure.

Posamma and Dhanalakshmi alleged that the officials are putting pressure on Asha workers to do cleaning work and other works related to the hospital attendees in health clinics and PHCs. The duo warned that the Asha workers would launch State-wide agitation if the government don't stop harassment. They said the Asha workers were denied leaves and were asked to work even on Sundays also. They said different category officials are appointed in the health department after YSRCP came into power and newly appointed officials are exerting extreme pressure on the Asha workers and been harassing them to do extra work causing agony and suffering.