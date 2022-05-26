Vijayawada: ASI Director Azmira felicitated

Vijayawada(NTR District): All India Panchayat Parishad (Delhi) national secretary Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu congratulated Bhima Azmira, who was recently promoted as the Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

He felicitated Bhima Azmira with a shawl at the Central Puravastu branch office at Tilak Marg, New Delhi, on Thursday.

He appealed to the director to work for the development of the structures.