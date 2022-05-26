  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: ASI Director Azmira felicitated

All India Panchayat Parishad (Delhi) national secretary Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu felicitating Director of Archaeological Survey of India Bhima Azmira at the Central Puravastu branch office in New Delhi on Thursday
x

All India Panchayat Parishad (Delhi) national secretary Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu felicitating Director of Archaeological Survey of India Bhima Azmira at the Central Puravastu branch office in New Delhi on Thursday

Highlights

All India Panchayat Parishad (Delhi) national secretary Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu congratulated Bhima Azmira, who was recently promoted as the Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)

Vijayawada(NTR District): All India Panchayat Parishad (Delhi) national secretary Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu congratulated Bhima Azmira, who was recently promoted as the Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

He felicitated Bhima Azmira with a shawl at the Central Puravastu branch office at Tilak Marg, New Delhi, on Thursday.

He appealed to the director to work for the development of the structures.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X