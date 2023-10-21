Vijayawada: Asian Games medal winners call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government releases Rs 4.29 cr cash incentive to medal winners

Vijayawada : Asian Games medal winners from Andhra Pradesh Koneru Hampi, B Anusha and Yerraji Jyothy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Friday. The Chief Minister lauded the players who have brought laurels to the state and the country by winning medals in the Asian Games held in China recently.

The silver and gold medalists of the 19th Asian Games showed the medals to the Chief Minister who told them that the government has been giving priority to sports and encouraging the players who have won medals in national and international events.

As per its sports policy, the government has released Rs 4. 29 crore towards the cash incentives announced for medal winners. It has released Rs 20 lakh for silver medalist Tennis player M Saket Sai (Visakhapatnam), Rs 90 lakh for triple gold medalist archer V Jyothy Surekha (NTR district), Rs 20 lakh for silver medalist Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth (Guntur), Rs 50 lakh for silver and gold medalist Badminton player R Satwik Sairaj (Rajamahendravaram), Rs 20 lakh for silver medalist athlete Yerraji Jyothy (Visakhapatnam), Rs 20 lakh for silver medalist archer B Dheeraj, Rs 20 lakh for silver medalist chess player Koneru Hampi ( NTR district) and Rs 30 lakh for gold medalist cricketer B Anusha (Anantapur).

Sports and tourism minister R K Roja, SAAP (Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh) managing director H M Dhyana Chandra and official Ramakrishna were among those present.